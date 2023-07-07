Heartland Votes

Suspect arrested in connection with windows broken out at Carbondale businesses

Carbondale detectives have identified and arrested Dustin L. Randolph as the suspect in a...
Carbondale detectives have identified and arrested Dustin L. Randolph as the suspect in a series of damage to property.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police have arrested the suspect in several recent reports of property damage.

According to Carbondale police, between June 27 and June 29, sometime between midnight and 5 a.m., windows were broken at businesses in the 800, 900 and 1400 blocks of West Main Street and the 100 block of North Illinois.

They say each incident happened at a law firm. Police believe the incidents are related.

They say the suspect, identified as Dustin L. Randolph of Marion, used a hard object, like a rock and/or pieces of concrete, to break out the window.

The suspect was seen wearing a dark-colored “Huk” brand shirt, white over blue or black “trucker-style” ball cap and dark color with a light color sole hiking-style boots or shoes. He conceals his hands by wearing socks or a clothing item.

With assistance from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Carbondale detectives have obtained an arrest warrant on Friday, July 7 for Randolph, charging him with five counts of felony Criminal Damage to Property. Randolph was located and arrested in Carterville on Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry L. Hatton, Sr. faces five misdemeanor charges of animal neglect.
Man charged in connection with alleged animal abuse at southeast Mo. dog pound
Wynter Cole Smith
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
The search is over for a missing Poplar Bluff woman.
Endangered SILVER Alert canceled for missing Poplar Bluff, Mo. woman

Latest News

The Conextion Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau is now back open following a car...
Conextion Community Resource Center reopening
Samuel Moore, 26, is facing numerous drug charges, as well as second-degree assault for a...
Man arrested in connection with large drug bust in Butler County, Mo.
The Sikeston Fire Marshal Office is currently investigating a structure fire that happened on...
Fire marshal investigating Sikeston house fire believed to be caused by fireworks
Man arrested in connection to large drug bust in Butler County
The Conextion Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau is now back open following a car...
Conextion Community Counseling Center reopening