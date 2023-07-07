Heartland Votes

Special prosecutor to look at Mischelle Lawless cold case

Scott County Prosecutor Donald Cobb said he’s assigned someone from outside his office to look...
Scott County Prosecutor Donald Cobb said he’s assigned someone from outside his office to look into the death of Mischelle Lawless, whose body was found in November 1992.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A decades-old cold case in the Heartland is getting a new set of eyes from a special prosecutor.

Scott County Prosecutor Donald Cobb said he’s assigned someone from outside his office to look into the death of Mischelle Lawless.

Lawless died in November of 1992. Her body was found inside a vehicle on Highway 77 off Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri.

Josh Kezer spent 16 years in prison for murder before he was exonerated in 2009. No one else has ever been charged in connection with Lawless’s death.

While Cobb confirmed the assignment of a special prosecutor, he said he doesn’t plan to release any statements until there’s something to release.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry L. Hatton, Sr. faces five misdemeanor charges of animal neglect.
Man charged in connection with alleged animal abuse at southeast Mo. dog pound
Wynter Cole Smith
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
The search is over for a missing Poplar Bluff woman.
Endangered SILVER Alert canceled for missing Poplar Bluff, Mo. woman

Latest News

The Conextion Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau is now back open following a car...
Conextion Community Resource Center reopening
Samuel Moore, 26, is facing numerous drug charges, as well as second-degree assault for a...
Man arrested in connection with large drug bust in Butler County, Mo.
The Sikeston Fire Marshal Office is currently investigating a structure fire that happened on...
Fire marshal investigating Sikeston house fire believed to be caused by fireworks
Man arrested in connection to large drug bust in Butler County