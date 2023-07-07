Slight risk for strong storms tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday! Partly cloudy across the Heartland but tracking the chance for showers and thunderstorms late tonight into Saturday. Tonight temperatures will drop down to the lower 70s. Storms that develop this evening may not become severe but they could still produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. The SPC has issued a slight risk for strong to severe storms tomorrow. Main threat with these storms will be damaging wind gusts and hail.

Outdoor activities are not a complete washout this weekend but make sure to stay weather aware. Tomorrow afternoon those showers and storms could become more isolated as a cold front swings through. Saturday evening looking partly cloudy with lower humidity and temperatures down in the mid 60s. Sunday shaping up to be a nice day across the Heartland. Few pop up showers/storms possible but expecting partly cloudy skies with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s.

