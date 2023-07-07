Sikeston DPS respond to afternoon structure fire

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Fire Marshal Office is currently investigating a structure fire that happened this afternoon.

On July 6, around 2:48 p.m., the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 816 Cherokee Street. Upon arrival, officers reported moderate smoke showing from the front of the residence. Shortly after, it was declare a working fire was in the attic above the garage and a 2nd alarm was struck.

According to a release from the Sikeston DPS, the first arriving crews were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes. Crews remained on scene for roughly two hours.

The release also said the residence received moderate fire and smoke damage. The cause was determined to have been caused by subjects shooting fireworks at the residence and is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sikeston DPS at 573-471-6200.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.