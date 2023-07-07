Heartland Votes

SEMO Gymnastics connecting with young fans through Gymhawks Camp

SEMO Gymnastics Kids Camp
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The opportunity to connect with youth gymnasts in the surrounding community does not fall lightly on the SEMO Gymnastics team.

The Redhawks hosted their annual Gymhawks Camp for ages 6-13 on Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Ashley Lawson says it’s a chance to give back.

SEMO Gymnastics Kids Camp

“Our girls get to interact with (the campers),” said Lawson. “Then they build and form that relationship.”

For the athletes in SEMO’s program, it’s a full-circle moment.

“I have dreamed of working a camp forever,” said incoming sophomore Taylor Ingle. “I was probably the most excited just to be able to work with these kids.”

SEMO Gymnastics Kids Camp

The roles reversed for the Redhawks as they remember attending similar camps as young gymnasts.

“You love it because when you’re little this is what you look forward to,” said incoming sophomore Kailyn Hamilton. “You get to see these people that are doing the things that you want to do and that you love. They get to coach you and you just want to impress them.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree assault.
Cape Girardeau man charged with assault to appear in court; victim in critical condition
Northbound Interstate 55 near the 92 mile marker has reopened after a crash.
Northbound I-55 near 92mm reopened after crash
Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash just west of Caruthersville, Missouri, during...
Two teens injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.
Most of the Heartland is outlooked at a level 2 risk for today/tonight, with strong winds the...
First Alert: Tracking thunderstorms today
MSHP Troopers worked 390 crashes over the Fourth of July holiday counting period, which...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fatalities over July 4 holiday period

Latest News

NSSC 18u celebrates with their bronze medals and trophy.
NSSC Volleyball Boys 18U places third at USA Volleyball Junior National Championships; earn bronze medals
NSSC Volleyball Boys 18U place 3rd USAV Junior National Championships
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 7/6/2023
SEMO Gymnastics Kids Camp