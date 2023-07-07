SEMO Gymnastics connecting with young fans through Gymhawks Camp

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The opportunity to connect with youth gymnasts in the surrounding community does not fall lightly on the SEMO Gymnastics team.

The Redhawks hosted their annual Gymhawks Camp for ages 6-13 on Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Ashley Lawson says it’s a chance to give back.

“Our girls get to interact with (the campers),” said Lawson. “Then they build and form that relationship.”

For the athletes in SEMO’s program, it’s a full-circle moment.

“I have dreamed of working a camp forever,” said incoming sophomore Taylor Ingle. “I was probably the most excited just to be able to work with these kids.”

The roles reversed for the Redhawks as they remember attending similar camps as young gymnasts.

“You love it because when you’re little this is what you look forward to,” said incoming sophomore Kailyn Hamilton. “You get to see these people that are doing the things that you want to do and that you love. They get to coach you and you just want to impress them.”

