Heartland Votes

NSSC Volleyball Boys 18U places third at USA Volleyball Junior National Championships; earn bronze medals

NSSC Volleyball Boys 18U place 3rd USAV Junior National Championships
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KFVS) - NSSC Volleyball Boys 18U has earned the right to call themselves a top three team in the country.

Competing in the Gold Bracket of the USA Volleyball National Championships American Division on Thursday, the No. 5-seeded NSSC squad won their Quarterfinal game in straight sets to advance to the Final Four.

In a Semifinal match against the top seeded team from California, 18U fought hard, but came up just short in the first two sets, 25-22 then 25-18.

Despite the loss, NSSC earned bronze medals, placing third overall.

The 18U team finished Nationals with a record of 8-2.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree assault.
Cape Girardeau man charged with assault to appear in court; victim in critical condition
Northbound Interstate 55 near the 92 mile marker has reopened after a crash.
Northbound I-55 near 92mm reopened after crash
Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash just west of Caruthersville, Missouri, during...
Two teens injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.
Most of the Heartland is outlooked at a level 2 risk for today/tonight, with strong winds the...
First Alert: Tracking thunderstorms today
MSHP Troopers worked 390 crashes over the Fourth of July holiday counting period, which...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fatalities over July 4 holiday period

Latest News

SEMO head coach Ashley Lawson talks to the group of gymnasts at kids camp.
SEMO Gymnastics connecting with young fans through Gymhawks Camp
NSSC Volleyball Boys 18U place 3rd USAV Junior National Championships
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 7/6/2023
SEMO Gymnastics Kids Camp