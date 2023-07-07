NSSC Volleyball Boys 18U places third at USA Volleyball Junior National Championships; earn bronze medals
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KFVS) - NSSC Volleyball Boys 18U has earned the right to call themselves a top three team in the country.
Competing in the Gold Bracket of the USA Volleyball National Championships American Division on Thursday, the No. 5-seeded NSSC squad won their Quarterfinal game in straight sets to advance to the Final Four.
In a Semifinal match against the top seeded team from California, 18U fought hard, but came up just short in the first two sets, 25-22 then 25-18.
Despite the loss, NSSC earned bronze medals, placing third overall.
The 18U team finished Nationals with a record of 8-2.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.