NSSC Volleyball Boys 18U places third at USA Volleyball Junior National Championships; earn bronze medals

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KFVS) - NSSC Volleyball Boys 18U has earned the right to call themselves a top three team in the country.

Competing in the Gold Bracket of the USA Volleyball National Championships American Division on Thursday, the No. 5-seeded NSSC squad won their Quarterfinal game in straight sets to advance to the Final Four.

In a Semifinal match against the top seeded team from California, 18U fought hard, but came up just short in the first two sets, 25-22 then 25-18.

Despite the loss, NSSC earned bronze medals, placing third overall.

NSSC Volleyball Club (from Cape Girardeau) Boys 18U earns 3rd place and bronze medals at the @usavolleyball Junior National Championships! #USAV #BJNC



📸: Club Director Carl Ritter, Jr. pic.twitter.com/aA05z9556f — Jess Todd (@JessTodd_KFVS) July 6, 2023

The 18U team finished Nationals with a record of 8-2.

