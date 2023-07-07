New 730 area code launches in southern Ill.

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - A new area code has been introduced in southern Illinois.

According to the Illinois Commerce Commission, the first prefix in the new area code will be introduced after July 7.

According to a release from the state, the new 730 area code will “overlay” the existing 618 area code because the commission ran out of available prefixes for assignment in the region.

The 618 area code covers all or parts of 37 counties in Illinois, including the communities of Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia and Marion.

Starting on July 7, customers in the 618 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 730 area code when they request new service or an additional line.

They 730 area code will co-exist everywhere in this region with the 618 area code.

Customers receiving the 730 area code will be required to dial 10 digits (the area code and phone number) for all local calls.

Telephone customers should know the following facts about the 618/730 area code overlay:

Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay

What is a local call now will remain a local call

Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community

The state said customers should continue to identify their telephone number as a 10-digit number (3-digit area code + 7-digit telephone number), and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates and customers, etc.

They also reminded everyone to check stored telephone numbers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, fax machines, medical alert devices, safety alarm security settings, ankle monitors and other equipment.

You should also check websites, personal or business stationary, printed checks, advertising material pet ID tags and more include the area code.

According to the state, the 618 area code is one of the original, 86 area codes in the United States assigned by Bell Laboratories in 1947.

On October 19, 2000, NeuStar, now Somos, under contract by the Federal Communications Commission to administer the nation’s telephone numbering resources, filed a petition on behalf of the Illinois Telecommunications Industry seeking a new area code for 618.

On January 4, 2006, in Docket No. 00-0677, the ICC approved the addition of area code 730, to be deployed in the geographic area now served by area code 618.

According to the state, ongoing conservation efforts forestalled the need for the new 730 area code until now.

While many individual 618 telephone numbers remain unassigned, they say an area code is deemed to be “exhausted” when the last available prefix has been assigned.

While 730 telephone numbers will begin to appear in the second half of 2023, the state said there will continue to be an ongoing supply of available 618 telephone numbers in most areas.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.