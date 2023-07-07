Heartland Votes

Man facing multiple charges after chase on I-57 into Johnston City

A man is facing multiple charges after a chase on I-57 into Johnston City, Ill.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges after he led officers on a chase on Interstate 57 into Johnston City early Thursday morning, July 6.

Malik L. Felton was cited for reckless driving, speeding - 89 in a 55, speeding - 62 in a 35, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, two counts of disobeying a traffic control device and driving while license suspended.

Deputies say additional charges are expected.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:36 a.m. on Thursday they assisted Franklin County deputies who were chasing a vehicle on I-57 near the 59 mile marker.

Just north of Union Road on Illinois Route 37 in Johnston City, they say the suspect vehicle was seen going southbound at 89 miles per hour. The vehicle moved into the other lane, driving head-on towards a Williamson County patrol vehicle. The deputy was forced off the road to avoid a crash.

They say the suspect vehicle then turned west onto 14th Street from Jefferson Street and stopped in the middle of the road at the intersection of Adams Street.

A man got out of the vehicle and ran south on Adams Street. He was caught near the intersection of 13th and Jefferson Streets in Johnston City.

The suspect was identified as Malik Felton. He was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say
Harry L. Hatton, Sr. faces five misdemeanor charges of animal neglect.
Man charged in connection with alleged animal abuse at southeast Mo. dog pound
The search is over for a missing Poplar Bluff woman.
Endangered SILVER Alert canceled for missing Poplar Bluff, Mo. woman
Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree assault.
Cape Girardeau man charged with assault to appear in court; victim in critical condition
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say

Latest News

The American Queen was docked in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Thursday, June 29.
Riverboats docking in Cape Girardeau
Fireworks to blame for Sikeston house fire
Man facing multiple charges after chase on I-57 into Johnston City, Ill.
The Sikeston Fire Marshal Office is currently investigating a structure fire that happened on...
Fire marshal investigating Sikeston house fire believed to be caused by fireworks