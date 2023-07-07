Man facing multiple charges after chase on I-57 into Johnston City

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges after he led officers on a chase on Interstate 57 into Johnston City early Thursday morning, July 6.

Malik L. Felton was cited for reckless driving, speeding - 89 in a 55, speeding - 62 in a 35, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, two counts of disobeying a traffic control device and driving while license suspended.

Deputies say additional charges are expected.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:36 a.m. on Thursday they assisted Franklin County deputies who were chasing a vehicle on I-57 near the 59 mile marker.

Just north of Union Road on Illinois Route 37 in Johnston City, they say the suspect vehicle was seen going southbound at 89 miles per hour. The vehicle moved into the other lane, driving head-on towards a Williamson County patrol vehicle. The deputy was forced off the road to avoid a crash.

They say the suspect vehicle then turned west onto 14th Street from Jefferson Street and stopped in the middle of the road at the intersection of Adams Street.

A man got out of the vehicle and ran south on Adams Street. He was caught near the intersection of 13th and Jefferson Streets in Johnston City.

The suspect was identified as Malik Felton. He was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center.

