Heartland Votes

Man arrested in connection with large drug bust in Butler County, Mo.

Samuel Moore, 26, is facing numerous drug charges, as well as second-degree assault for a...
Samuel Moore, 26, is facing numerous drug charges, as well as second-degree assault for a previous incident.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a large drug bust on Thursday, July 6.

Samuel Moore, 26, was booked into the Butler County Justice Center for numerous drug charges, as well as second-degree assault for a previous incident.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, investigators conducted a search warrant on Thursday at Moore’s home, located near the end of Butler County Road 5351 in the northeast part of the county.

During the search, they found 33 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 6 pounds of ecstasy pills, 3 ounces of cocaine and more than 200 tabs of LSD. They say they also seized numerous weapons during the search.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say
Harry L. Hatton, Sr. faces five misdemeanor charges of animal neglect.
Man charged in connection with alleged animal abuse at southeast Mo. dog pound
The search is over for a missing Poplar Bluff woman.
Endangered SILVER Alert canceled for missing Poplar Bluff, Mo. woman
Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree assault.
Cape Girardeau man charged with assault to appear in court; victim in critical condition
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland

Latest News

Community leaders broke ground on Friday morning, July 7 for a regional organization’s new...
Groundbreaking held at Mo. Bootheel Regional Consortium’s new Sikeston location
Fireworks cause house fire in Sikeston, Mo.
Man facing multiple charges after chase through southern Ill.
Jaylen P. Nicks & Devin M Dunbar are charged with murder in the shooting death of 10-year-old...
2 charged in 10-year-old’s shooting death in St. Clair County