Man arrested in connection with large drug bust in Butler County, Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a large drug bust on Thursday, July 6.

Samuel Moore, 26, was booked into the Butler County Justice Center for numerous drug charges, as well as second-degree assault for a previous incident.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, investigators conducted a search warrant on Thursday at Moore’s home, located near the end of Butler County Road 5351 in the northeast part of the county.

During the search, they found 33 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 6 pounds of ecstasy pills, 3 ounces of cocaine and more than 200 tabs of LSD. They say they also seized numerous weapons during the search.

