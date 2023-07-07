Groundbreaking held at Mo. Bootheel Regional Consortium’s new Sikeston location

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Community leaders broke ground on Friday morning, July 7 for a regional organization’s new location.

The Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium held a groundbreaking for its new facility in Sikeston.

The non-profit organization provides services for women, men, children and families. They say their mission is to “promote and empower healthy families through quality-focused programs.”

It serves those in need in a five-county area of southeast Missouri.

