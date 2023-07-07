Heartland Votes

First Alert: Tracking storms this evening into Saturday

Your First Alert forecast at 5 a.m. on 7/7.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT
(KFVS) - We’ll finish out the work week with another mostly quiet summer day before things become more active tonight into Saturday and Sunday.

Brian Alworth says most of today will be dry and “average” for July, with highs near 90.

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible by late in the day, especially in our southern counties as more humid air begins to return.

Storm chances will ramp up overnight into Saturday as warm, humid air moves in ahead of yet another weak cold front.

A period or two of rain and thunderstorms looks likely Saturday into Saturday evening. SPC has us outlooked with a level 2 risk of severe, mainly for damaging winds, although this may depend on how much sunshine we can get to heat up.

With a weak cold front moving through, a few more storms could develop Sunday but overall it will be a nicer day with lower humidity levels as winds become northwesterly.

Next week looks to start off with warm but dry conditions for Monday and Tuesday, before yet another disturbance approaches in weak northwest flow about Wednesday. Otherwise, it will be a fairly average week, temperature-wise with slightly lower humidity at first but then higher dew points by mid-week.

