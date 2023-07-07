Dry this afternoon, storms possible tomorrow.

Heartland Votes

By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying partly sunny skies and mild temperatures for this time of the year. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 but with slightly drier air in place, is will feel more pleasant than we are used to this time of the year. This evening we will be watching thunderstorms develop out to our west. A few of these storms may make their way into our western counties after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s. Another thunderstorm complex will be moving towards the Heartland by Saturday morning. Depending on the strength of this system parts of the area could see gusty winds an hail along with heavy downpours. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle 80s.

