Dirt bike chase leads to Williamson County man in custody

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Williamson County man has been taken into custody following a police chase on a dirt bike in Johnston City.

On July 6, around 7:55 p.m., Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a dirt bike traveling eastbound on Broadway Boulevard in Johnston City.

The dirt bike departed the railroad tracks at Water Avenue at a high enough speed to cause it to become airborne. It then accelerated, continuing eastbound on West Broadway Boulevard, ignoring marked patrol vehicles with lights and sirens activated which were attempting to stop the vehicle.

The driver continued to flee, committing numerous traffic violations, traveling through several backyards, and leading law enforcement on more than a 15 mile pursuit.

As the dirt bike traveled on Christmas Tree Road, patrol vehicles converged, resulting in the vehicle coming to rest and the driver being taken into custody. The driver, identified as Brock A. Dury, was cited with the following:

Reckless Driving

Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding

Operation of Non-Highway vehicle on a Roadway

Disobeying Stop Sign

No Valid Registration

Dury was transported to and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County Jail.

