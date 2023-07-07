Heartland Votes

Dirt bike chase leads to Williamson County man in custody

Brock A. Dury was remanded into the custody of the Williamson County jail following a 15 mile...
Brock A. Dury was remanded into the custody of the Williamson County jail following a 15 mile chase on a dirt bike(Williamson County Sheriff's Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Williamson County man has been taken into custody following a police chase on a dirt bike in Johnston City.

On July 6, around 7:55 p.m., Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a dirt bike traveling eastbound on Broadway Boulevard in Johnston City.

The dirt bike departed the railroad tracks at Water Avenue at a high enough speed to cause it to become airborne. It then accelerated, continuing eastbound on West Broadway Boulevard, ignoring marked patrol vehicles with lights and sirens activated which were attempting to stop the vehicle.

The driver continued to flee, committing numerous traffic violations, traveling through several backyards, and leading law enforcement on more than a 15 mile pursuit.

As the dirt bike traveled on Christmas Tree Road, patrol vehicles converged, resulting in the vehicle coming to rest and the driver being taken into custody. The driver, identified as Brock A. Dury, was cited with the following:

  • Reckless Driving
  • Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding
  • Operation of Non-Highway vehicle on a Roadway
  • Disobeying Stop Sign
  • No Valid Registration

Dury was transported to and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County Jail.

