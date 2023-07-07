Conextion Community Resource Center reopening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Conextion Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau is now back open following a car crashing into the building earlier this year.

A grand re-opening event was held on July 7 that included food, games, and prizes.

Laci Poole is the program manager of the Conextion Street Outreach Program. Poole said she is glad to be able to return to the center to help the community once again.

“It’s been a long journey waiting,” Poole said. “It’s been kind of heartbreaking because we felt like we abandoned the youth that we work with. And I’m sure some of them felt the same way even though it wasn’t our fault. Knowing that they were out here, they didn’t have this spot, they didn’t have the couch, they didn’t have the food, they didn’t have somebody was not fun for us in the long wait.”

The goal of the center is to work to protect and aid young people who are at risk of homelessness, sexual abuse, exploitation, and human trafficking.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.