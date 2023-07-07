Heartland Votes

Conextion Community Resource Center reopening

The Conextion Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau is now back open following a car crashing into the building earlier this year.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Conextion Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau is now back open following a car crashing into the building earlier this year.

A grand re-opening event was held on July 7 that included food, games, and prizes.

Laci Poole is the program manager of the Conextion Street Outreach Program. Poole said she is glad to be able to return to the center to help the community once again.

“It’s been a long journey waiting,” Poole said. “It’s been kind of heartbreaking because we felt like we abandoned the youth that we work with. And I’m sure some of them felt the same way even though it wasn’t our fault. Knowing that they were out here, they didn’t have this spot, they didn’t have the couch, they didn’t have the food, they didn’t have somebody was not fun for us in the long wait.”

The goal of the center is to work to protect and aid young people who are at risk of homelessness, sexual abuse, exploitation, and human trafficking.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry L. Hatton, Sr. faces five misdemeanor charges of animal neglect.
Man charged in connection with alleged animal abuse at southeast Mo. dog pound
Wynter Cole Smith
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
The search is over for a missing Poplar Bluff woman.
Endangered SILVER Alert canceled for missing Poplar Bluff, Mo. woman

Latest News

Scott County Prosecutor Donald Cobb said he’s assigned someone from outside his office to look...
Special prosecutor to look at Mischelle Lawless cold case
Samuel Moore, 26, is facing numerous drug charges, as well as second-degree assault for a...
Man arrested in connection with large drug bust in Butler County, Mo.
The Sikeston Fire Marshal Office is currently investigating a structure fire that happened on...
Fire marshal investigating Sikeston house fire believed to be caused by fireworks
Man arrested in connection to large drug bust in Butler County