Traffic stop in Murray, Ky. leads to drug trafficking arrest

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, July 5, around 2 p.m., deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on N. Highway 641 in Murray, Kentucky.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the passenger, 50-year-old Michael Melton of Gilbertsville, Ky., was found to have a parole violation warrant. Deputies also found Melton with 6.3 grams of methamphetamine.

After conducting a search, deputies found a bag containing items consistent with trafficking along with some drug paraphernalia and pills.

According to the release, the parole violation warrant was for absconding parole supervision and failing to complete treatment for substance abuse after being convicted in Lyon County for first-degree trafficking a controlled substance first offense (methamphetamine two or more grams). Melton was paroled on June 1.

Melton was taken to Calloway County Detention Center and charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled sub second offense (less than or equal to two grams of meth), illegal possession of legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

