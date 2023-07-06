School supply giveaway to be held in August at Metropolis Community Center

Heartland Votes

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A school supply giveaway will be held at the Metropolis Community Center on Thursday, August 10.

You can pick up items, while supplies last, starting at 5 p.m.

According to organizers, due to demand, adults without children present are allowed to pick up supplies for up to four students. Once through the line, they may return to the back of the line to get more.

They say Dental Safari Company, a mobile dentistry company specializing in children, will be on site offering free dental exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants as needed. Any child is eligible, and it is at no cost to the family.

In addition, the Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition will be handing out drug awareness items among other supplies.

The school supplies will be distributed by employees of Harrah’s Metropolis, along with other local businesses and organizations. The supplies were collected through fundraising efforts and sponsorships.

