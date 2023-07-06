Heartland Votes

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport

Local and state leaders, along federal lawmakers representing Kentucky, attended the ribbon...
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The new passenger terminal at Barkley Regional Airport was celebrated with a ribbon cutting event on Thursday morning, July 6.

Local and state leaders along federal lawmakers representing Kentucky attended the ceremony at the airport.

Paducah Mayor George Bray, Chairman of Barkley Regional Airport Authority Jay Matheny, Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray, U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell and U.S. Congressman James Comer will be speaking at the event.

The ribbon-cutting is to celebrate the completion of the $42 million project to build a new terminal and apron at the airport.

According to Sen. McConnell’s office, $32 million in federal grants was used to help with the construction.

Federal funding came from the Airport Improvement Program.

The new terminal replaces one that has been in use more than 67 years.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new building took place in November 2021.

