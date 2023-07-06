Heartland Votes

Preparations for Christmas celebration in Golconda starting in July

Leaders in Golconda are getting into the Christmas spirit six months early
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GOLCONDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders in Golconda, Ill. are getting into the Christmas spirit six months early.

They’re hoping to draw people to Pope County with a unique Christmas event and they’ve enlisted the help of the Queen of Christmas, Brooke Burkhead.

Leaders are hoping their town will be known for something other than being on the Ohio River, but for a first of it’s kind Christmas celebration. Burkhead, who is also the Secretary Treasurer for Main Street Golconda, said that she is excited for the event.

“I can’t wait for this to kick off, so we can actually enjoy a big part of Christmas and try to get the Christmas spirit in everybody,” said Burkhead.

The goal is for Golconda to be known as a Christmas destination. Burkhead said she loves the holiday and that she counts down until December 25.

“I just love Christmas, it drives my kids crazy, because I have a countdown all the time. Everyday, it starts over at Christmas,” said Burkhead.

Dressed up in a Buddy the Elf Shirt, Burkhead said she is already counting down the 172 days till Christmas, as of July 6.

“I’m hoping everybody enjoys it and helps brings the Christmas spirit to them,” said Burkhead.

Committee members of the group, Main Street Golconda, including President Nathan Ryder, said they hope the Christmas celebration will bring in people from all across the Heartland during the holiday season.

“We hope that it’s a draw for people across southern Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky to come see this spectacular tree downtown, maybe stay in one of our Airbnb’s or our bed and breakfast, go to one of our restaurants here on main street and just have a good time,” said Ryder.

Currently, they’re raising money for a 2-story tree that will sit in front of the Pope County Courthouse. But the tree is only part of the vision.

“We’re definitely planning on having Santa come into town and he’s going to throw the switch and light up the tree,” said Ryder. “We know that we’re going to have a living nativity here on the courthouse lawn as well as a community choir that’s going to be organized by one of our local pastors. Christmas caroling up and down the street and really trying to get people into the Christmas spirit.”

The Queen of Christmas said she can’t wait to share her joy of Christmas with all who come to visit.

“I just always loved Christmas. I love decorating and just bringing the life and I guess when my kids were younger I just really liked the part of being in the Christmas spirit,” said Burkhead.

Leaders at Main Street Golconda say they’re looking for donations for the all weather tree. A link to donate can be found here.

