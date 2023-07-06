Heartland Votes

Potential showers overnight, mostly dry heading into the weekend

By Madeline Parker
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Happy Thursday, Heartland, we are looking mostly dry overnight, however there is a small disturbance near the bootheel that could cause some overnight showers for Dunklin and Pemiscot counties. Friday starts off the weekend dry, but Friday night may see some light showers in northwestern counties. Some showers move in Saturday morning through the southwestern counties. Models show more storms, potentially severe with possible wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and possible quarter sized hail, moving in Saturday afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Heartland at a level 1 out of 5, with most of southeast Missouri at a level 2.

Sunday also has some potential for isolated storms. Monday and Tuesday have low 90 temperatures with lower humidity before small rain chances move back in on Wednesday and Thursday.

