NSSC Volleyball Boys 18U clinch spot in Gold Bracket at USA Volleyball Junior National Championships

By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KFVS) - After finishing pool play with a record of 7-1, the NSSC Volleyball Boys 18U team has clinched a spot in the Gold Bracket, the highest possible, at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships.

NSSC is only three wins away from a National Championship.

They will be the No. 5 seed in the Gold Bracket beginning Thursday morning. The 18U team’s first game of the single elimination bracket begins at 9 a.m. MT.

NSSC’s roster is made up of:

  • Andrew Jones
  • Cooper Worley
  • Wyatt McCulloch
  • Trey Nevel
  • Cameron Williams
  • Courtney Sanders
  • Owen Horrell
  • Carter Powers
  • Lawson Blocker
  • Wyatt Stinnett
  • Head Coach: Emmanuel Reyes

