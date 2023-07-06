NSSC Volleyball Boys 18U clinch spot in Gold Bracket at USA Volleyball Junior National Championships
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KFVS) - After finishing pool play with a record of 7-1, the NSSC Volleyball Boys 18U team has clinched a spot in the Gold Bracket, the highest possible, at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships.
NSSC is only three wins away from a National Championship.
They will be the No. 5 seed in the Gold Bracket beginning Thursday morning. The 18U team’s first game of the single elimination bracket begins at 9 a.m. MT.
NSSC’s roster is made up of:
- Andrew Jones
- Cooper Worley
- Wyatt McCulloch
- Trey Nevel
- Cameron Williams
- Courtney Sanders
- Owen Horrell
- Carter Powers
- Lawson Blocker
- Wyatt Stinnett
- Head Coach: Emmanuel Reyes
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.