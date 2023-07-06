NSSC Volleyball Boys 18U clinch spot in Gold Bracket at USA Volleyball Junior National Championships

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KFVS) - After finishing pool play with a record of 7-1, the NSSC Volleyball Boys 18U team has clinched a spot in the Gold Bracket, the highest possible, at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships.

NSSC is only three wins away from a National Championship.

They will be the No. 5 seed in the Gold Bracket beginning Thursday morning. The 18U team’s first game of the single elimination bracket begins at 9 a.m. MT.

NSSC’s roster is made up of:

Andrew Jones

Cooper Worley

Wyatt McCulloch

Trey Nevel

Cameron Williams

Courtney Sanders

Owen Horrell

Carter Powers

Lawson Blocker

Wyatt Stinnett

Head Coach: Emmanuel Reyes

