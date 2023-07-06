MoDOT hosting public meeting on plans to replace Chester Bridge

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting to discuss updated plans to replace the Chester Bridge.

The open-house style meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Catalyst Center in Perryville.

There will not be a formal presentation, but a project team will on hand to answer questions about the upcoming work.

For those unable to attend in person, information shared during the meeting will be available online here.

According to MODOT, Ames Construction is in charge of building the three-tower, cable-stayed bridge, just north of the current Chester Bridge.

The new bridge is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

It is expected to cost approximately $284 million to complete.

In 2022, MoDOT said the 80-year-old Chester Bridge was in poor condition, but the structure is safe for travel.

Transportation officials report 7,000 vehicles cross the bridge connecting Perryville, Missouri with Chester, Illinois, daily.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.