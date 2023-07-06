Heartland Votes

MoDOT hosting public meeting on plans to replace Chester Bridge

The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting to discuss updated plans...
The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting to discuss updated plans to replace the Chester Bridge.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting to discuss updated plans to replace the Chester Bridge.

The open-house style meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Catalyst Center in Perryville.

There will not be a formal presentation, but a project team will on hand to answer questions about the upcoming work.

For those unable to attend in person, information shared during the meeting will be available online here.

According to MODOT, Ames Construction is in charge of building the three-tower, cable-stayed bridge, just north of the current Chester Bridge.

The new bridge is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

It is expected to cost approximately $284 million to complete.

In 2022, MoDOT said the 80-year-old Chester Bridge was in poor condition, but the structure is safe for travel.

Transportation officials report 7,000 vehicles cross the bridge connecting Perryville, Missouri with Chester, Illinois, daily.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree assault.
Cape Girardeau man charged with assault to appear in court; victim in critical condition
Northbound Interstate 55 near the 92 mile marker has reopened after a crash.
Northbound I-55 near 92mm reopened after crash
Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash just west of Caruthersville, Missouri, during...
Two teens injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.
Most of the Heartland is outlooked at a level 2 risk for today/tonight, with strong winds the...
First Alert: Tracking thunderstorms today
MSHP Troopers worked 390 crashes over the Fourth of July holiday counting period, which...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fatalities over July 4 holiday period

Latest News

Local and state leaders, along federal lawmakers representing Kentucky, attended the ribbon...
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
The search is over for a missing Poplar Bluff woman.
Endangered SILVER Alert canceled for missing Poplar Bluff, Mo. woman