Heartland Votes

Mo. woman pleads guilty to fraudulently applying for $168K pandemic loan

A Missouri woman admitted to fraudulently applying for a $167,999 Payroll Protection Program...
A Missouri woman admitted to fraudulently applying for a $167,999 Payroll Protection Program loan during the COVID-19 pandemic.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Missouri woman admitted to fraudulently applying for a $167,999 Payroll Protection Program loan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maxine Michelle Burns, 44, of Willow Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty to federal charges on Thursday, July 6 for bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution.

Burns admitted to applying for a PPP loan from the Small Business Administration on January 20, 2021 using the name of the owner of a residential treatment facility in Poplar Bluff without authorization, as well as the owner’s signature stamp.

According to a release from the Office of United States Attorney of Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, the loan was granted, and Burns admitted using the money to buy vehicles for herself and pay for vacations.

On September 16, 2021, Burns then applied to the SBA for forgiveness of the PPP loan, falsely claiming that the money had been used for payroll and other permissible purposes. Her application was granted and the loan was forgiven.

At her sentencing on September 28, Burns faces up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine or both. She will also be ordered to repay the money and has already agreed to do so.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree assault.
Cape Girardeau man charged with assault to appear in court; victim in critical condition
Northbound Interstate 55 near the 92 mile marker has reopened after a crash.
Northbound I-55 near 92mm reopened after crash
Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash just west of Caruthersville, Missouri, during...
Two teens injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.
Most of the Heartland is outlooked at a level 2 risk for today/tonight, with strong winds the...
First Alert: Tracking thunderstorms today
MSHP Troopers worked 390 crashes over the Fourth of July holiday counting period, which...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fatalities over July 4 holiday period

Latest News

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating an in-custody...
Illinois State Police investigating in-custody death at Massac County jail
Local and state leaders, along federal lawmakers representing Kentucky, attended the ribbon...
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport
Inmate death at Massac County jail under investigation
McConnell helps dedicate new terminal at Paducah airport