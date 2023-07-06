Heartland Votes

Man accused of drugging pregnant woman, causing miscarriage

Dia Beshara, 39, is charged with assault after investigators say he gave a pregnant woman the...
Dia Beshara, 39, is charged with assault after investigators say he gave a pregnant woman the drug mifepristone without her knowledge, triggering a miscarriage.(Source: Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN) - A New York man has been arrested on an accusation he drugged a pregnant woman to trigger a miscarriage.

Investigators with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office say 39-year-old Dia Beshara gave a pregnant woman the drug mifepristone without her knowledge.

The victim told investigators the drug caused her to miscarry.

Beshara was arrested Monday. He was charged with assault and released with an order of protection in place on behalf of his victim.

Deputies say the case developed from a 15-month investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree assault.
Cape Girardeau man charged with assault; victim in critical condition
Northbound Interstate 55 near the 92 mile marker has reopened after a crash.
Northbound I-55 near 92mm reopened after crash
Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash just west of Caruthersville, Missouri, during...
Two teens injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.
Most of the Heartland is outlooked at a level 2 risk for today/tonight, with strong winds the...
First Alert: Tracking thunderstorms today
MSHP Troopers worked 390 crashes over the Fourth of July holiday counting period, which...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fatalities over July 4 holiday period

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval...
Biden is heading to South Carolina to show his economic agenda is keeping even red states humming
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Police say 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia was fatally shot after a July 4 altercation ended...
7-year-old fatally shot, grandfather injured in argument over Jet Skis