ISP squad car hit while responding to crash on I-57 in Franklin County

According ISP, a trooper was inside their squad car when it was sideswiped by a car while responding to a crash on I-57 in Franklin County on July 4.(Source: Illinois State Police)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois State Trooper alerting drivers of a crash on Interstate 57 in Franklin County was hit by a vehicle.

This happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, just north of the Benton exit.

The trooper was stopped near milepost 69 on southbound I-57 conducting traffic control for a crash in the center median.

According to ISP, the trooper was inside their squad car with emergency lights activated when a southbound car failed to move over and sideswiped the passenger side of the trooper’s vehicle.

The trooper and the driver of the car were not hurt in the crash.

ISP said the driver of the car, 41-year-old Terrence R. Vance, of West Centralia, was ticketed for Scott’s Law, DUI and transportation/possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle-driver.

According to ISP reports, this is the 11th Scott’s Law-related crash so far in 2023.

Under Scott’s Law, also known as the Move-Over Law, drivers are required to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated. Drivers who violate the law can face a fine of $250 to $10,000 for a first offense. If someone is injured, the driver could have their license suspended for a mandatory period of six months to two years.

