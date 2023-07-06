Heartland Votes

Illinois State Police investigating in-custody death at Massac County jail

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Massac County Jail.(WIFR)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Massac County Jail.

On July 5, around 9:14 a.m., correctional staff found 43-year-old Dennis F. Schapmire of Ozark, Ill. dead in his jail cell. An autopsy was performed at the Williamson County Morgue and the cause of death is pending toxicology results.

The investigation is currently on-going. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

