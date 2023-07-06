Heartland Votes

Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure

Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Honda has issued a recall for 124,077 vehicles because a part of the brake system may have been wrongly assembled, possibly leading to brake failure.

Certain 2020-2021 Civic, 2020-2023 Ridgeline, 2021-2023 Passport, 2021-2022 Pilot and 2020 Acura MDX vehicles are being recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The tie rod fastener that connects the brake booster and the brake master cylinder may have been improperly assembled during manufacturing, which can cause the brake master cylinder to separate from the booster assembly,” the NHTSA said.

The NHTSA said dealers “will inspect and repair the brake booster assembly as necessary, free of charge,” and that notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners Aug. 7.

For more information, owners can contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 and the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree assault.
Cape Girardeau man charged with assault to appear in court; victim in critical condition
Northbound Interstate 55 near the 92 mile marker has reopened after a crash.
Northbound I-55 near 92mm reopened after crash
Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash just west of Caruthersville, Missouri, during...
Two teens injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.
Most of the Heartland is outlooked at a level 2 risk for today/tonight, with strong winds the...
First Alert: Tracking thunderstorms today
MSHP Troopers worked 390 crashes over the Fourth of July holiday counting period, which...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fatalities over July 4 holiday period

Latest News

Harry L. Hatton, Sr. faces five misdemeanor charges of animal neglect.
Man charged in connection with alleged animal abuse at southeast Mo. dog pound
A school supply giveaway will be held at the Metropolis Community Center on Thursday, August 10.
School supply giveaway to be held in August at Metropolis Community Center
A woman whose remains were found in 1979 was identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
Jane Doe whose remains were found in 1979 identified by police
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland