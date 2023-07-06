Hayti Mayor addresses police decrease

HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - The city of Hayti is down to one police officer in the department after losing its police chief.

Hayti Mayor Lisa Green said the department has been dealing with a shortage for a while due to several reasons.

“We don’t have the funds like some of the bigger towns have and if some say, ‘they’re going to pay x dollars more,” she said. “Some personnel issues that I can’t discuss because it’s personnel. It has been a hard task trying to get officers, recruit officers to come and work.”

The mayor said the department hasn’t been fully staffed for a while, and the one officer works a twelve-hour shift.

She said the town has received help from other departments, including the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office. She said the city is currently paying those officers to patrol on their days off from the Sheriff’s Office.

“If we do not contract with the sheriff’s office for the deputies to be here in our city on their days off the response time could be anywhere from probably and I’m just guessing here to 15 to 20 minutes,” she said.

The mayor said that plan is only temporary, as the goal is to bring a fully staffed police department to Hayti, by bringing a former Hayti police officer to recruit police officers.

“This ex-police officer that is coming, he thinks he can get a few people to come back to work and to help build the police force back up,” she said.

She said the city plans to bring the department back to 8 full-time officers and bring in a police chief.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.