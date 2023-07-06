Heartland Votes

Hayti Mayor addresses police decrease

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - The city of Hayti is down to one police officer in the department after losing its police chief.

Hayti Mayor Lisa Green said the department has been dealing with a shortage for a while due to several reasons.

“We don’t have the funds like some of the bigger towns have and if some say, ‘they’re going to pay x dollars more,” she said. “Some personnel issues that I can’t discuss because it’s personnel. It has been a hard task trying to get officers, recruit officers to come and work.”

The mayor said the department hasn’t been fully staffed for a while, and the one officer works a twelve-hour shift.

She said the town has received help from other departments, including the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office. She said the city is currently paying those officers to patrol on their days off from the Sheriff’s Office.

“If we do not contract with the sheriff’s office for the deputies to be here in our city on their days off the response time could be anywhere from probably and I’m just guessing here to 15 to 20 minutes,” she said.

The mayor said that plan is only temporary, as the goal is to bring a fully staffed police department to Hayti, by bringing a former Hayti police officer to recruit police officers.

“This ex-police officer that is coming, he thinks he can get a few people to come back to work and to help build the police force back up,” she said.

She said the city plans to bring the department back to 8 full-time officers and bring in a police chief.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree assault.
Cape Girardeau man charged with assault; victim in critical condition
Northbound Interstate 55 near the 92 mile marker has reopened after a crash.
Northbound I-55 near 92mm reopened after crash
Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash just west of Caruthersville, Missouri, during...
Two teens injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.
Most of the Heartland is outlooked at a level 2 risk for today/tonight, with strong winds the...
First Alert: Tracking thunderstorms today
MSHP Troopers worked 390 crashes over the Fourth of July holiday counting period, which...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fatalities over July 4 holiday period

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Traffic stop in Murray, Ky. leads to drug trafficking arrest
Paducah woman, 2 teens accused of shooting fireworks at police cruiser
Endangered SILVER Alert issued for missing Poplar Bluff woman
An Endangered Silver Alert has been issued for Agnes Zeeb, 80 of Poplar Bluff.
Endangered SILVER Alert issued for missing Poplar Bluff, Mo. woman