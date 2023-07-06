Gunfire causes damage to home, two vehicles in Paducah; police searching for suspects

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is searching for those responsible for property damage caused by gunfire Tuesday night.

According to a release from the police dept., just before midnight on July 4, officers responded to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after receiving a shots fired report in the area.

Officers found two vehicles and a house hit by gunfire. Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the shooting. At least two people were inside the home, however, no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.