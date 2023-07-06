Heartland Votes

Gunfire causes damage to home, two vehicles in Paducah; police searching for suspects

The Paducah Police Department is searching for those responsible for property damage caused by...
The Paducah Police Department is searching for those responsible for property damage caused by gunfire Tuesday night.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is searching for those responsible for property damage caused by gunfire Tuesday night.

According to a release from the police dept., just before midnight on July 4, officers responded to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after receiving a shots fired report in the area.

Officers found two vehicles and a house hit by gunfire. Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the shooting. At least two people were inside the home, however, no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois State Police reports a rollover crash took place on Interstate 57 in Jefferson...
1 juvenile dead, 6 others injured after early morning crash on I-57
Crews battled a house fire on the 2000 block of Andrew Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday...
Fireworks to blame for house fire in Cape Girardeau
The search of a burning home in Sikeston appeared to cause some tense moments late Monday...
Crews faced tense moments in battling Sikeston house fire
Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash just west of Caruthersville, Missouri, during...
Two teens injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.
Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree assault.
Cape Girardeau man charged with assault; victim in critical condition

Latest News

On Wednesday, July 5, around 2 p.m., deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office...
Traffic stop in Murray, Ky. leads to drug trafficking arrest
The Siddens Bening Hands Free Law is awaiting Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s signature.
Mo. bill banning texting, driving awaits Gov. Parson’s signature
A woman and two teens were charged late Tuesday evening, July 4, after allegedly shooting...
Paducah woman, 2 teens charged after allegedly shooting fireworks at police cruiser
A man was arrested on Monday after a child pornography investigation.
Mt. Vernon man arrested for child porn, drug charges