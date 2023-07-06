Heartland Votes

Gov. Pritzker signs legislation to strengthen stroke treatment in Illinois

Illinois Governor, JB Pritzker, signed legislation on June 30 to improve care for people in Illinois who suffer from strokes.(KMOV)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor, JB Pritzker, signed legislation on June 30 to improve care for people in Illinois who suffer from strokes.

HB 2238 authorizes the Illinois Department of Public Health to recognize a new level of certification that hospitals can seek for treating stroke victims. This would help ensure patients who needs care during or after a stroke can be sent to hospitals that provide the appropriate level of care.

Illinois currently has three levels of designation for hospitals that provide stroke care. The highest is Comprehensive Stroke Center, followed by Primate Stroke Center and Acute Stroke Ready Hospital. The new legislation provides a higher level of care than Primary Stroke Center, which can be referred to by three names: Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center, Thrombectomy Ready Stroke Center, or Primary Stroke Center Plus.

According to data from the IDPH, strokes were the fifth highest cause of death for Illinoisans in 2021, with a total of 6,768 deaths recorded. To find a stroke center in Illinois, you can click here.

