First Alert Thursdasy Morning Outlook

Mostly quiet end to the work week.....more rain by the weekend?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
A couple of quieter and mostly dry days to round out the work week. A weak upper level system is bringing a few showers to the Bootheel early this morning, but this should slip off to the southeast pretty quickly, leaving behind a mostly dry day. Light north winds will blow in slightly lower dew point air….bringing humidity levels down a bit. An isolated shower is possible but with no triggers and less instability, overall should be a relatively nice day. Not much change expected Friday either, with partly cloudy skies and highs very close to average.

The weekend is shaping up to be a bit more active as another weather system moves through from northwest to southeast. Showers and storms may be moving back in by Friday night….into Saturday…and tapering off on Sunday. Saturday looks to be the wettest day with the greatest chance of showers and thunderstorms….and slightly ‘cooler’ highs in the 80s. A bit drier and warmer on Sunday…and then next week is shaping up to be fairly ‘average’ with partly cloudy and seasonably warm and humid conditions.

