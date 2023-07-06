Heartland Votes

First Alert: Mostly dry, isolated shower possible

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 7/6
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A weak upper level system is bringing a few showers to the Bootheel early this morning, but this should slip off to the southeast pretty quickly.

Today will be mostly dry, but an isolated shower is possible.

Overall, it should be a nice day.

Afternoon highs will be warm in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Light north winds will also help keep humidity levels down a bit.

Friday is looking to be about the same, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs close to average.

Chances for showers and storms returns Friday night into Saturday and tapering off on Sunday.

The greatest chance for rain and thunderstorms is Saturday.

Saturday will also be slightly cooler in the 80s.

Sunday is looking a bit drier and warmer.

Next week is is shaping up to be fairly ‘average’ with partly cloudy skies and seasonably warm and humid conditions.

