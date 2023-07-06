Firefighters suspect fireworks set fires to multiple homes and RVs in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Fourth of July celebration for multiple families north of Branson ended in flames.

A devastating fire damaged two houses, a shed, an outbuilding, and two RVs Tuesday night on Cannon Ball Loop near U.S. 65.

“That was everything that I owned,” said Daren Johnson, who lost his RV in the fire. “It just all happened so quickly.”

The Western Taney County Fire Protection District says 32 firefighters from five stations came out to fight the flames and that no one was injured

”We don’t know for certain what caused the fire, but they were shooting fireworks 30 minutes prior to the fire,” said Fire Chief Chris Berndt.

Chief Berndt says the district responded to nine brush and two building fires due to fireworks. He wants to put out this warning.

”If you do want to shoot fireworks because you have some leftover, we just recommend that you know where that stuff lands,” said Berhnt. “If you just walk away, it could start a significant fire.”

The chief says one of the homes was insured. The other was not. Neighbors say the Red Cross is assisting.

