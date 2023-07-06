Heartland Votes

Endangered SILVER Alert issued for missing Poplar Bluff, Mo. woman

An Endangered Silver Alert has been issued for Agnes Zeeb, 80 of Poplar Bluff.(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered SILVER Alert for a missing Poplar Bluff woman early Thursday morning, July 6.

According to MSHP, 80-year-old Agnes Zeeb was reported missing shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday after a neighbor found Zeeb was not home, the door of her home open and her vehicle gone.

Zeeb’s whereabouts are unknown.

She is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Zeeb’s vehicle is a brown 2010 Lincoln Navigator with an unknown Missouri license plate.

The SUV was last seen at her home on Christopher Lane in Poplar Bluff.

Anyone who has seen Zeeb or her SUV is asked to contact police or the Butler County Sheriff’s Department at 573-785-8444.

