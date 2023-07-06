Dry for most of us the next couple of days

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. A weak cool front has moved through the area and slightly drier air has moved in. This will keep most of the area dry this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. This evening we will be watching a disturbance move to our south. Right now it appears most of the disturbance will remain just to our south but the is a slight chance a shower could clip our far southern counties. Lows will be mainly in the middle to upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. There is a slight chance we could see a few storms move in late tomorrow afternoon into the evening.

