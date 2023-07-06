Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau City Council approves next step in mall redevelopment project

Mall redevelopment takes another step forward.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Another step forward in the West Park Mall redevelopment project at Wednesday’s Cape Girardeau City Council meeting.

On July 5, the council approved the division of the project into three separate lots.

The full approval for the project is not expected until next month when the city discusses creating a special tax area for the development.

