Cape Girardeau City Council approves next step in mall redevelopment project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Another step forward in the West Park Mall redevelopment project at Wednesday’s Cape Girardeau City Council meeting.

On July 5, the council approved the division of the project into three separate lots.

The full approval for the project is not expected until next month when the city discusses creating a special tax area for the development.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.