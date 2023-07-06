Heartland Votes

Anna police investigating after stabbing victim found

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed with a knife.

According to the Anna Police Department, they were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Douglas Street around 9:43 a.m. on Thursday, July 6.

Officers found a 32-year-old man with a “significant laceration” to this right arm and a puncture wound to his lower back. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The Union County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

