Ameren: 1 year later solar panels at Show Me Center produced enough energy to power more than 130 homes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A year later and the 3,500-panel solar array at the Show Me Center has produced enough energy to power more than 130 homes, according to Ameren Missouri.

“Since construction began, I’ve heard more good things about this project than any other we’ve done in the past decade,” Russ Burger, southeast division director at Ameren Missouri, said in a release. “It’s got people talking, and that’s great to hear. Seeing these panels every day reinforces how Ameren Missouri is expanding renewable energy generation while maintaining the reliability, resiliency and affordability our customers expect.”

Ameren Missouri built, owns and maintains the solar installation as part of the Neighborhood Solar Program. The company partnered with Southeast Missouri State University to use the open land in the Show Me Center parking lot.

“We have a role to play in the future of this region – and that extends beyond our responsibility to our students,” Dr. Carlos Vargas, president at Southeast, said in the release. “This project has been a win-win for us, sparking interest in energy-related careers, providing sheltered parking for Show Me Center guests as well as contributing to clean energy generation for many years to come.”

