ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield woman shares how she was scammed buying Taylor Swift tickets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands upon thousands of Taylor Swift fans will head to Kansas City this weekend for the July 7 and 8 concerts. However, with such a high demand for people wanting tickets, numerous ticket scams have been happening worldwide and locally, and the Better Business Bureau of Springfield has seen numerous scams.

Pamela Hernandez, the Springfield BBB Director, said when big performers come to Missouri for concerts and fans try to get last-minute tickets, it’s extremely easy to get scammed out of money.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” Hernandez said. “Scammers know that Taylor Swift and other popular acts are going fast, everyone wants one, and they’re really hard to get, so they’re taking advantage of that.”

Hernandez said ticket scammers usually target people through secondary retailers or secondary sellers.

“You have to do your research and make sure it’s a legitimate second-party vendor or reseller,” she said. “Sometimes even the venues will have their own resale platform.” Jeana Wagner, a woman who lives in Springfield, said she was scammed out of Taylor Swift tickets for the Nashville concert in May.

“I was very naive because I was so desperate to get in since I was outside in the parking lot waiting,” Jeana Wagner said.

Wagner said she reached out for tickets via Twitter, found someone who could sell her tickets, then asked for proof.

“She sent me a screen recording going from that chat to the Ticketmaster with the tickets…it all checked out.”

Wagner paid the person a couple of hundred dollars over PayPal and Apple Cash. After Wagner repeatedly messaged the person online, she said she gave up because she knew at that point it was a scam when the person would not send her the tickets.

She said the scammer asked for more money after that, and that’s when Wagner knew she wasn’t getting the money she already paid back.

KY3 confirmed these claims through screenshots of the Twitter conversation provided by Wagner.

“I felt like, I just can’t believe I just fell for that!’”

Ticket scammers are everywhere. A possible scammer even replied to a Facebook page regarding this story about scammers.

Facebook page showing a possible scammer trying to sell tickets on a post about ticket scamming. (KY3)

Hernandez said if there’s no way to verify the site or person selling tickets, it’s smart to consider looking elsewhere. She said going to bbb.org is a great way to verify who you’re buying tickets from.

“It’s very easy to put in the name of a business or if you’re looking for a ticket reseller, putting in the category and zip code, then see what comes up,” she said. “Click on the rating to see what rating BBB gives.”

If you try to get last-minute tickets to Taylor Swift concerts or any big concert in the future, Hernandez and Wagner said to verify everything before sending any money.

