Vendors can now sign up for SIU craft sales

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Student Center Craft Shop will sponsor three big arts and craft sales during the 2023-2024 academic year, and vendors can now apply to participate.

The craft sales are open to anyone offering local arts and crafts for sale. The three sales will include the Family Weekend Craft Sale, Holiday Craft Sale, and Valentine’s Day Craft Sale. The sign up deadlines go as the following:

For the Family Weekend Craft Sale, held from September 29 - 30, the sign up deadline is September 18.

For the Holiday Craft Sale, held from November 30 - December 2, the sign up deadline is November 6.

For the Valentine’s Day Craft Sale, held on February 14, 2024, the sign up deadline is February 5, 2024.

Applications for the events are available online. Applications may be submitted in person at the Craft Shop, located on the lower level of the Student Center, by mail or via email to craftshop@siu.edu.

Vendors who have not previously participated in an SIU craft show should submit five images of the work they plan to sell prior to sending the payment for their booth. They can submit the images by emailing them to craftshop@siu.edu. Vendors who have participated within the past five years do not need to send images.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.