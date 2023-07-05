Heartland Votes

Vendors can now sign up for SIU craft sales

Vendors can now apply to take part in three big arts and craft sales held by SIU during the...
Vendors can now apply to take part in three big arts and craft sales held by SIU during the 2023-2024 academic year(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Student Center Craft Shop will sponsor three big arts and craft sales during the 2023-2024 academic year, and vendors can now apply to participate.

The craft sales are open to anyone offering local arts and crafts for sale. The three sales will include the Family Weekend Craft Sale, Holiday Craft Sale, and Valentine’s Day Craft Sale. The sign up deadlines go as the following:

  • For the Family Weekend Craft Sale, held from September 29 - 30, the sign up deadline is September 18.
  • For the Holiday Craft Sale, held from November 30 - December 2, the sign up deadline is November 6.
  • For the Valentine’s Day Craft Sale, held on February 14, 2024, the sign up deadline is February 5, 2024.

Applications for the events are available online. Applications may be submitted in person at the Craft Shop, located on the lower level of the Student Center, by mail or via email to craftshop@siu.edu.

Vendors who have not previously participated in an SIU craft show should submit five images of the work they plan to sell prior to sending the payment for their booth. They can submit the images by emailing them to craftshop@siu.edu. Vendors who have participated within the past five years do not need to send images.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois State Police reports a rollover crash took place on Interstate 57 in Jefferson...
1 juvenile dead, 6 others injured after early morning crash on I-57
Crews battled a house fire on the 2000 block of Andrew Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday...
Fireworks to blame for house fire in Cape Girardeau
The search of a burning home in Sikeston appeared to cause some tense moments late Monday...
Crews faced tense moments in battling Sikeston house fire
Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash just west of Caruthersville, Missouri, during...
Two teens injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.
More than ten thousand trips to the emergency room were reported last year because of injuries...
Holcomb teen suffers injury after firework accident

Latest News

Three children killed in two separate shootings in the St. Louis area
Major Case Squad identifies 10-year-old killed in St. Clair County Monday
The City of Pinckneyville is set to host a public meeting to discuss the IL Route 127 Sanitary...
City of Pinckneyville hosting public meeting on sewer replacement project
The Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority will receive grant money for infrastructure...
McCracken Co. riverport authority receives grant money for infrastructure improvements
Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree assault.
Cape Girardeau man charged with assault; victim in critical condition