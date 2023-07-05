Two teens injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash just west of Caruthersville, Missouri, during the evening hours on Tuesday, July 4.

According to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old juvenile was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram northbound on County Road 351 when the vehicle ran off the right side of roadway. The vehicle then struck a ditch, and overturned.

At 8:13 p.m., MSHP responded. The juvenile was taken to an area hospital for moderate injuries.

18-year-old Ashley Smitherman, a passenger in the vehicle, was seriously injured during the crash and was transported by Air Evac to St. Louis University.

Both the juvenile and Smitherman were wearing seatbelts.

