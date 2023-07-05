Heartland Votes

SIU hosts “Corduroy” on July 12-16

Practicing during a recent rehearsal are from left to right, SIU alumnus Carter Reed, and...
Practicing during a recent rehearsal are from left to right, SIU alumnus Carter Reed, and students Elizabeth Cutherell, Van Leonard and Lyndsey Bergman(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Christian H. Moe Laboratory Theater will be showing a stage adaptation of the classic children’s book, “Corduroy” next week.

From July 12 - 16, SIU will be adapting Don Freeman’s classic story of a department store teddy bear to delight children of all ages. The production is part of the 2023 McLeod Summer Playhouse series and will be held in the Communications Building in Room 1045.

Several SIU students are among the performers, including:

  • Lyndsey Bergman, senior, theater, as the night watchman.
  • Elizabeth Cutherell, who goes by the professional name, “Bizi,” sophomore, musical theater, as a clown.
  • Xiana Jones, senior, musical theater, as the child, Lisa.
  • Van Leonard, sophomore, musical theater, as Corduroy.

In addition, professional actors will be in the production, including Carter Reed as a clown, and Jasmine Robertson as Lisa’s mother.

The performances start at 10 a.m. from July 12-15, and at 2 p.m. on July 16. Single performance tickets for “Corduroy” are available for all shows except the July 12 performance, which is sold out. Tickets can be purchased by calling 618-453-6000, in person at the McLeod Theater or Banterra Center box offices, or online.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois State Police reports a rollover crash took place on Interstate 57 in Jefferson...
1 juvenile dead, 6 others injured after early morning crash on I-57
Crews battled a house fire on the 2000 block of Andrew Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday...
Fireworks to blame for house fire in Cape Girardeau
The search of a burning home in Sikeston appeared to cause some tense moments late Monday...
Crews faced tense moments in battling Sikeston house fire
Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash just west of Caruthersville, Missouri, during...
Two teens injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.
More than ten thousand trips to the emergency room were reported last year because of injuries...
Holcomb teen suffers injury after firework accident

Latest News

The City of Pinckneyville is set to host a public meeting to discuss the IL Route 127 Sanitary...
City of Pinckneyville hosting public meeting on sewer replacement project
The Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority will receive grant money for infrastructure...
McCracken Co. riverport authority receives grant money for infrastructure improvements
Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree assault.
Cape Girardeau man charged with assault; victim in critical condition
Back-to-school vaccinations are available at the Jackson County Health Department.
Back-to-school vaccinations available at Jackson Co. Health Dept.
According to the Southern 7 Health Department, the estimated cost to repair the current Cairo...
Meeting tonight on moving Cairo Head Start program