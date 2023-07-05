SIU hosts “Corduroy” on July 12-16

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Christian H. Moe Laboratory Theater will be showing a stage adaptation of the classic children’s book, “Corduroy” next week.

From July 12 - 16, SIU will be adapting Don Freeman’s classic story of a department store teddy bear to delight children of all ages. The production is part of the 2023 McLeod Summer Playhouse series and will be held in the Communications Building in Room 1045.

Several SIU students are among the performers, including:

Lyndsey Bergman, senior, theater, as the night watchman.

Elizabeth Cutherell, who goes by the professional name, “Bizi,” sophomore, musical theater, as a clown.

Xiana Jones, senior, musical theater, as the child, Lisa.

Van Leonard, sophomore, musical theater, as Corduroy.

In addition, professional actors will be in the production, including Carter Reed as a clown, and Jasmine Robertson as Lisa’s mother.

The performances start at 10 a.m. from July 12-15, and at 2 p.m. on July 16. Single performance tickets for “Corduroy” are available for all shows except the July 12 performance, which is sold out. Tickets can be purchased by calling 618-453-6000, in person at the McLeod Theater or Banterra Center box offices, or online.

