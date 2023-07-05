Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, a nice round of showers and thunderstorms moved across SE MO earlier this afternoon. Those showers have continued into the evening but are slowly weakening as the sun sets. Temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to mid 70s due to some areas getting that rain cooled air this evening. Overnight into Thursday morning conditions will become calm with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures tomorrow in the upper 80s. Tomorrow night an isolated chance for a pop up showers is possible. The Heartland will stay dry through Friday before rain chances ramp back up for the weekend.

