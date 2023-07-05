Heartland Votes

Police: Man arrested for shining laser at helicopter

A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.
A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.(TAMPA POLICE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Authorities in Florida say a 26-year-old man shot a laser at a police helicopter.

They arrested Juan Lozada-Zamorano in Tampa shortly after the incident Monday morning.

Police said tracking him was fairly easy because the laser came out of an apartment.

Lozada-Zamorano is now facing a third-degree felony charge for misuse of a laser lighting device, authorities said..

The helicopter pilots were not injured.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois State Police reports a rollover crash took place on Interstate 57 in Jefferson...
1 juvenile dead, 6 others injured after early morning crash on I-57
Crews battled a house fire on the 2000 block of Andrew Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday...
Fireworks to blame for house fire in Cape Girardeau
The search of a burning home in Sikeston appeared to cause some tense moments late Monday...
Crews faced tense moments in battling Sikeston house fire
Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash just west of Caruthersville, Missouri, during...
Two teens injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.
More than ten thousand trips to the emergency room were reported last year because of injuries...
Holcomb teen suffers injury after firework accident

Latest News

The City of Pinckneyville is set to host a public meeting to discuss the IL Route 127 Sanitary...
City of Pinckneyville hosting public meeting on sewer replacement project
United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
The Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority will receive grant money for infrastructure...
McCracken Co. riverport authority receives grant money for infrastructure improvements
Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree assault.
Cape Girardeau man charged with assault; victim in critical condition