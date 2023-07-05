Paducah woman, 2 teens charged after allegedly shooting fireworks at police cruiser

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman and two teens were charged late Tuesday evening, July 4, after allegedly shooting fireworks at a police cruiser in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, an officer was at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and N. 16th Street when a white car approached the area. A passenger in the approaching vehicle was shooting fireworks out of the window and fired one towards the officer’s cruiser.

The officer then stopped the vehicle and the driver, 21-year-old Draven Phillips, said she did not have her operator’s license with her, and there was no insurance on the vehicle.

The passenger in the backseat, a 16-year-old juvenile, had fireworks and a lighter in his lap. When the juvenile exited the vehicle, the officer saw a handgun in his waistband.

According to the officer, he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked a second passenger, 19-year-old Keondre Ellison, to exit the vehicle. The officer found a plastic bag containing marijuana in Ellison’s pocket. Additionally, an open alcoholic beverage was found in the console of the vehicle.

Phillips became angry and closed her fist as if she was going to strike a second officer who was at the scene. The second officer ordered her to stop and to step away from him.

The officers then arrested Phillips on charges of menacing, failing to maintain insurance, possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle and failing to have her license in possession. She was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

Ellison was cited for possession of marijuana and violating a city ordinance regarding fireworks. He was later released.

The juvenile was cited on charges of possession of a handgun by a minor and violating a city ordinance regarding fireworks. He was later released to his mother, as directed by a Court-Designated Worker.

According to the release, the juvenile was also cited on April 29 for possession of a handgun by a minor, discharging a firearm across a public road, violating Paducah city ordinances regarding curfew violation and shooting a firearm within the city limits.

