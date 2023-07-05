Heartland Votes

New Illinois law expands police use of drones

By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Police use every tool at their disposal to keep you, your loved ones, and community safe.

A bill signed into law by Pritzker on June 16 expands the ability for local police to utilize drones for public safety.

The Quincy Police Department has three drones

Prior to the law, Quincy Police Officer Zachary Tuley said they used drones for tactical situations, such as pinpointing an armed subjects location in a building and for crime scene or accident photos.

Tuley said the new law expands how police can use drones, such as providing surveillance for events and traffic. Tuley said they can use this to provide surveillance for any potential threats to the public, but the bill has situations where they can’t use drones.

“One of the places where we are barred from using drones is any kind of First Amendment rally or protest. Any kind of specific gathering that is for your First Amendment Rights we are not allowed to, and would not, fly our drones in that area,” Tuley said.

Tuley said in regards to public events, like a concert or festival, they would use drones for security sweeps and monitor the events live to either look for danger, or ensure traffic is flowing smoothly.

Drones do a lot to help keep officers safe.

Patrol Officer Robert MeGee, who’s also on the Emergency Response team says the drones come in handy for search warrants. He said they recently used a drone for a search warrant in Indian Hills Housing Projects.

“We’ll breach the door, make entry into the building or the home that we are doing, hold outside on the perimeter and then our drone operator will send the drone in to search for people if they are not coming out,” MeGee said.

He said the drones come in handy to help them identify if a suspect is armed, which can determine whether they go in, or try to negotiate with them. He said its a safety concern when officers go into a structure they’ve never been in and if the suspects armed.

He said with drones help them with evidence gathering, and search efforts like finding missing children.

