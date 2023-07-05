Heartland Votes

Mt. Vernon man arrested for child porn, drug charges

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on Monday after a child pornography investigation.

According to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, detectives assigned to the Internet Crime Against Children Task Force received a Cybertip regarding suspected child pornography activity in Jefferson County, Illinois, on June 28.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old James Hembree, who was located at a home on Harrison Street in Mt. Vernon.

On Monday, July 3, detectives from the sheriff’s office and members of the Joint Narcotics Unit joined the Mt. Vernon Police Department to serve the search warrant at Hembree’s residence.

Hembree was taken into custody and detectives seized evidence found through further investigation.

According to the release, Hembree was taken to the Jefferson County Jail, where he was incarcerated on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, July 5, the State’s Attorney’s Office also charged Hembree with five counts of dissemination of child pornography. His bond is set at $250,000 and he remains in custody.

