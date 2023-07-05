Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fatalities over July 4 holiday period

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released their reports of accidents and fatalities that occurred during the July Fourth holiday counting period.

On July 1, a vehicle overturn on Missouri Route MM resulted in the death of 34-year-old, Fabian Henderson of Lilbourn, Mo. The vehicle Henderson was operating ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Henderson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. New Madrid County Coroner George DeLisle pronounced Henderson dead at the scene.

The MSHP reported eight traffic fatalities, zero boating fatalities and four drownings over the holiday counting period. The counting period was from 6 p.m. on June 30 through 11:59 p.m. on July 4.

According to the report, troopers worked six boating crashes and made 10 boating while intoxicated arrests. They also worked 390 traffic crashes, which included 152 injuries and seven of the eight fatalities, with the Kansas City Police Department working the remaining fatality. Troopers also made 116 DWI arrests and 21 drug arrests over the holiday weekend.

For the full report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, you can find it here.

