Meeting tonight on moving Cairo Head Start program

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A push is underway to move a southern Illinois head start program due to safety concerns.

A public meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5 to discuss the move.

According to the Southern 7 Health Department, its policy council and Board of Health made the decision to relocate the program because of the “impracticability of renovating the current building.”

They say families have been notified and they are looking for a suitable space in Cairo.

“Until suitable space is located, plans have been made to temporarily house Cairo Head Start children at the Mounds and Egyptian Head Start sites,” Rhonda Andrews-Ray, Southern 7 executive director, said in a release. “In the meantime, while the search continues, the Cairo Head Start building will be closed on August 4, 2023 due to safety concerns for the children and staff. It is our sincere hope a new location for the program will be found and Head Start can be reopened in a suitable Cairo location as soon as possible.”

According to a release from the health department, earlier in 2023 a professional building inspector evaluated the condition of the current building. They say the building had a minimum of five “significant structural defects,” including the roof, walls and floor system.

The estimated cost to repair the building so that it meets the required standards was more than $1 million.

Health department leaders say they were advised by the Office of Head Start in Washington, D.C. that they will not pay to renovate the approximately 25-year-old modular building.

