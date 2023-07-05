McCracken Co. riverport authority receives grant money for infrastructure improvements

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority will receive grant money for infrastructure improvements.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the riverport authority will receive $30,510 toward the replacement of two deteriorated entranceways and aprons to provide increased access to storage yards.

They money is part of a total $500,000 in grants awarded to four Kentucky riverports.

“An efficient transportation system in all its modes – highway, air, rail and water – is essential to our economy and standard of living,” Governor Andy Beshear said in the release. “Our Kentucky riverports play a unique role in that system. We’re pleased to be able to support these strategic investments.”

The funding, which was legislatively appropriated and must be locally matched, was awarded for six separate projects and four riverports.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray approved the awards at the recommendation of the Kentucky Water Transportation Advisory board, which reviewed the applications.

“The grants will help these riverports meet a range of needs for both operations and capacity,” Secretary Gray said.

Other projects that received funding including:

Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority:

$184,061 toward the purchase of a CAT 330 excavator to provide redundancy for material loading/unloading and to help expand operations.

Owensboro Riverport Authority:

$115,859.60 toward the purchase of a 25,000-pound forklift to handle aluminum and steel loads.

$31,399.83 toward the purchase of a new and more efficient compact track loader for handling material.

$16,159.57 toward a new 10,000-pound forklift for unloading aluminum and steel from barges and railcars.

Henderson County Riverport Authority:

$122,000 toward a new truck scale and widening and adding access drives to allow more efficient truck movement.

