SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake near New Madrid early Wednesday morning, July 5.

According to the preliminary report, it happened about 6 miles southeast of New Madrid and 23.1 miles west-northwest of Union City, Tennessee.

It was recorded just after 2 a.m. and a depth of 6 kilometers.

